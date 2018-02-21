Confirmed Team News: Sevilla vs Man Utd lineups – Pogba benched

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Sevilla vs Man Utd game in the Champions League last-16.

Sevilla team to play Man Utd

Sevilla make three changes to the side that started their La Liga win over Las Palmas last weekend.

Luis Muriel, Sergio Escudero and Ever Banega all come into the team.

They replace Miguel Layun, Guido Pizarro and Wissam Ben Yedder.

Starting XI: Sergio Rico, Lenglet, Banega, Correa, Nzonzi, Navas, Sarabia, Escudero, Muriel, Vasquez, Mercado

Man Utd team to play Sevilla

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been left on the bench for tonight’s game against Sevilla.

The Frenchman missed the FA Cup win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday evening due to illness, but returned to training on Sunday morning. Manager Jose Mourinho has opted against bringing him back into the starting lineup this evening.

Right-back Antonio Valencia and midfielder Ander Herrera return from their injuries in two of three changes to the side that started against the Terriers.

Goalkeeper David De Gea also returns.

They replace Luke Shaw, Michael Carrick and Sergio Romero.

The returning Marcus Rashford, plus Eric Bailly and Pogba, are among the substitutes.

Starting XI: De Gea, Valencia, Lindelof, Smalling, Young, Matic, Herrera, McTominay, Mata, Alexis, Lukaku