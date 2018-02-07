David De Gea: Man Utd tell Real Madrid to pay £115m

Manchester United have put a £115m asking price on goalkeeper David De Gea, according to Spanish newspaper Sport.

The Red Devils are reportedly hoping the valuation will force Madrid to pursue other targets. De Gea is out of contract at the end of next season, but United have an option to extend the deal by a further year until June 2020.

Spain international De Gea, aged 27, is said to remain a priority signing for Madrid president Florentino Perez. But landing a new keeper is likely to be part of the expected overhaul of the squad at the Bernabeu this summer.

Los Blancos came close to signing former Atletico Madrid player De Gea in 2015, but the deadline day deal collapsed when paperwork was not filed in time.

The keeper ended up signing a new four-year contract at Old Trafford rather than risk being frozen out by manager Louis van Gaal in the build-up to Euro 2016.