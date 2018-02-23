David De Gea to sign new Man Utd contract

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea will commit his future to the club by signing a new contract, according to The Times.

The Spain international is thought to be a summer transfer target for his hometown club Real Madrid. But he looks set to end that speculation by putting pen to paper on an extension at Old Trafford.

Talks between De Gea’s representatives and United officials over a new £220,000-a-week deal started towards the end of 2017 and reportedly been progressing well since.

De Gea, aged 27, is now said to be set to sign a new deal, with manager Jose Mourinho likely to be quizzed on his keeper’s future in his press conference later today.

The former Atletico Madrid man, who joined United in 2011, came close to joining Real in 2015. But the deal collapsed when paperwork was submitted after the transfer deadline.

De Gea subsequently signed a new deal to avoid being frozen out by then boss Louis van Gaal in the build-up to Euro 2016. That contract runs until June 2020, although United have an option to extend it by a further year.