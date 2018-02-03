Diego Simeone snubs Chelsea, favours Man Utd job

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has snubbed Chelsea by making it known that he is not interested in becoming their head coach, according to The Times.

The Argentine boss was one of the Blues’ top targets to replace Antonio Conte, who is widely expected to leave the club at the end of the season by mutual consent.

But Simeone, aged 47, has indicated that he intends to see out the final two-and-a-half years of his contract at Atletico, where he has been in charge since 2011.

The former Argentina international has informed Chelsea via intermediaries that he does not want to be considered for the job.

He is said to favour a Latin lifestyle and is reluctant to put in the work that would be needed to get his English up to the necessary standards.

But he would reportedly consider an approach from Manchester United. Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho recently signed a new contract, but Simeone is interested in succeeding him at Old Trafford.