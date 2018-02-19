Eden Hazard discusses Real Madrid transfer rumours

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has been talking about the ongoing transfer rumours linking him with a transfer to Real Madrid.

The Belgium international has been persistently touted for a switch to the Bernabeu in recent years.

A disappointing season for Los Blancos has increased speculation they could launch a bid for Hazard in the summer transfer window. A big-money offer for the 27-year-old could form part of an overhaul of the European champions’ squad.

Hazard insists he is happy at Stamford Bridge, where he is under contract until June 2020. He indicated that he will move to a new club if he needs to, and name-checked Madrid and French giants Paris Saint-Germain as clubs that are regularly credited with interest in him.

He told Telefoot: “I still have two and a half years of contract in Chelsea. I’m fine there.

“We’ve been talking about Real Madrid for a few years. When it’s not Real it’s Paris. If I ever have to change, I will.”

Hazard joined Chelsea from PSG’s domestic rivals Lille in June 2012 for a fee of £32m.

He has made 284 appearances and scored 87 goals for the Blues, winning two Premier League titles and the Europa League in the process.