Edin Dzeko reveals why he snubbed Chelsea

Roma striker Edin Dzeko has been discussing why he snubbed a January move to Chelsea.

The Bosnian star was expected to move to Stamford Bridge as part of a joint deal with team-mate Emerson Palmieri. In the end, only the left-back made the move as Dzeko opted to stay at the Stadio Olimpico.

He has now been talking about why he rejected the chance to join the Blues, who subsequently signed Olivier Giroud from Arsenal instead.

The former Manchester City forward indicated he was flattered by Chelsea’s interest but now willing to give up his lifestyle and family ties in Italy in favour of a return to the Premier League.

He told Bosnian website Klix: “There was speculation, some untrue and even some ridiculous claims.

“I really enjoyed the interest of Chelsea, a club I respect and appreciate. In the last few weeks, so many stories have been told about my departure from Rome, and I am still here today.

“Finally, I’m happy to stay in Rome, because it became my home and an incredible part of my life, life in an almost unreal way.

“I can never forget it, and for this city I am bound by some of the happiest moments in my life. I felt the joy of fatherhood for the first time here when my little girl Una was born, and my son Dani was born here too. Roma is part of my life now, and it always will be.”

Dzeko, aged 31, joined Roma from City in 2015. He has since scored 62 goals in 118 appearances for the Italian side, including 47 goals in 89 Serie A outings.

He won two Premier League titles during his five-year spell at City.