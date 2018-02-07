Fabinho very close to joining Man Utd

Manchester United are closing in on a deal to sign Fabinho from Monaco this summer, according to Italian transfer journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Brazilian right-back, who can also operate in a holding midfield role, has been touted as a target for United for several months.

It appears that the Red Devils are now nearing a deal to sign him.

They are reported to have lodged a bid of €50m (£44m) with the Ligue 1 champions for the 24-year-old.

Negotiations are said to be underway, with the likelihood being that Fabinho will be a United player next season.

Ecuadorian veteran Antonio Valencia is currently United’s first-choice right-back. But he will celebrate his 33rd birthday at the start of next season and manager Jose Mourinho does not appear to have faith in his other options at right-back.

Mourinho gave Fabinho his sole first-team appearance at Real Madrid, where he played on loan during the 2012/13 season.