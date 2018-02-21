Former Liverpool player poised to join Crystal Palace this week

Crystal Palace are on the verge of signing former Liverpool goalkeeper Diego Cavalieri, according to ESPN.

The 35-year-old Brazilian flew to England last week to link-up with the Eagles. He is now said to be close to signing a short-term deal to keep him at Selhurst Park until the end of the season.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson knows Cavalieri from their brief time together at Anfield. Cavalieri was signed by Hodgson’s predecessor Rafa Benitez for an undisclosed fee of around £3m from Brazilian side Palmeiras in 2008.

He made a handful of appearances for the Reds before Hodgson offloaded him to Italian side Cesena in 2010. Since 2011, he has played back in his homeland for Fluminense. His contract expired last December and he is available on a free transfer.

Hodgson invited Cavalieri to train with his squad after losing backup keeper Julian Speroni to a knee injury. The former England manager wants cover and competition for no.1 Wayne Hennessey in the final 11 games of the Premier League season.