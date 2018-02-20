Former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho is burgled as team-mate’s prepare for Chelsea game

Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho has had a turbulent week as his team-mates prepared for this evening’s Champions League game against Chelsea.

The former Liverpool man is cup-tied having already played for the Reds in the competition this season.

But his downtime has not gone as smoothly as he might have hoped.

Catalan newspaper Sport says that the Brazil international’s new home in Barcelona was burgled last night. He is said to have returned home after a family meal to find that the property had been broken into.

The 25-year-old entered the property at 1.30am this morning and discovered the break-in.

Police were seen outside Coutinho’s home today.

It capped a disastrous 24 hours for Coutinho, whose car was towed yesterday afternoon.

The Daily Mail reports he had parked his Audi illegally during a family trip to the city’s Sagrada Familia cathedral.

He witnessed the vehicle being taken away and was only reunited with it earlier today, shortly before he discovered he had been burgled.