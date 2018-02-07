Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez linked with Chelsea move

Barcelona star Luis Suarez is on Chelsea’s radar, according to Le10Sport.

The Blues are tipped to move for the former Liverpool forward this summer if they appoint ex-Barca boss Luis Enrique as their new coach.

Antonio Conte is coming under increasing pressure at Stamford Bridge, despite winning the Premier League title last season, and is not expected to stay at the club beyond the end of the season.

Back-to-back defeats against Watford and Bournemouth over the past week have increased speculation that he could be sacked even sooner than previously thought.

Enrique, aged 47, is tipped to replace him and is available to start work immediately.

Having worked with Suarez at Camp Nou between 2014 and 2017, the former Celta Vigo and Roma coach is reportedly keen to make the Uruguay international his first signing if he takes over at Chelsea.

Suarez scored 69 goals in 110 Premier League games during his three-and-a-half seasons at Anfield.