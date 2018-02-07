Former Man Utd star Patrice Evra at West Ham’s training ground

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra is at West Ham United’s training ground this morning to finalise his move to the club.

According to Sky Sports, he arrived at the east London club’s Rush Green training complex on Wednesday morning to complete his free transfer.

The veteran French left-back, aged 36, is a free agent and can join the Hammers outside the transfer window. He is expected to sign a short-term deal to tie him to David Moyes’ side until the end of the season.

Evra has been without a club since his contract with Marseille was terminated last November. He was sacked after kicking a fan in the head during the warm-ups ahead of a Europa League game.

The five-time Premier League winner made 379 appearances for United during his eight-and-a-half years at Old Trafford.

His final season with the Red Devils was under Moyes in 2013/14. He subsequently joined Italian champions Juventus on a free transfer and won two Serie A titles with the Bianconeri.