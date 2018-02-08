Fred chooses Man City over Man Utd, according to his former coach

Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred has decided to join Manchester City instead of Manchester United, according to his former coach.

Mircea Lucescu, who brought the Brazilian star to the Ukrainian club in 2013, claims his old player’s future is already decided ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old is now expected to make a £50m to the Etihad Stadium rather than Old Trafford.

Lucescu, who is now in charge of the Turkey national team, said: “Shakhtar Donetsk’s best player is Fred in the centre of midfield. He was a bit anarchic on the left. I moved him in front of the defence.

“He will go to City like Fernandinho before him.”

Both Manchester clubs were credited with interest in Fred during the January transfer window.

He has been touted as Fernandinho’s long-term replacement in Pep Guardiola’s squad.

Fernandinho, another Brazilian, joined City from Shakhtar for £34m in 2013. He has since made 141 Premier League appearances in his four and a half years in England, but will celebrate his 33rd before the current campaign ends.

Fred – full name Frederico Rodrigues Santos – joined Shakhtar from Internacional in €15m, effectively as Fernandinho’s replacement.