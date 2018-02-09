GIF and Video: Spurs and Arsenal celebrate 24 hours until the north London derby

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are both ramping up the hype ahead of tomorrow’s north London derby.

The local rivals meet at Wembley in a 12.30pm kick-off tomorrow lunchtime. Both clubs have posted on their official Twitter accounts to signal 24 hours until the big match.

Spurs shared a gif of star striker Harry Kane – fresh from scoring his 100th Premier League goal – walking out of the tunnel at Wembley.

The Gunners posted a video of Shkodran Mustafi scoring in their 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture last November.