Harry Kane was too chubby for Arsenal, says Liam Brady

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane was released by Arsenal because he was too chubby, according to the Gunners’ former academy boss Liam Brady.

Kane was on Arsenal’s books between 2001 and 2002. He joined as an eight-year old, but was released at the age of nine.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s Juventus vs Spurs game in the Champions League, ex-Juve midfielder Brady says the decision to let Kane go was made because he was chubby and not very athletic.

But he acknowledged that it had been a mistake to allow Kane to leave the club.

Brady told Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport: “Unfortunately [we released Kane]. He was chubby, not very athletic and we were wrong.

“But even Tottenham loaned him out three or four times to lower league sides. But with his determination he is building a great career. And he deserves it.”

Kane has gone on to score 131 goals in his first 198 games for Arsenal’s local rivals, including the winning goal in last weekend’s north London derby.

The 24-year-old has scored six goals in five Champions League appearances so far this season, and will be hoping to add to that tally in Turin this evening.