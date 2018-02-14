Harry Kane’s emotional message to former Spurs team-mate Ryan Mason
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has this morning posted an emotional message to his former team-mate Ryan Mason on Twitter.
I’m so proud to have come through the system and played at the highest level with you @RyanMason. Your career was ended too early but it’s just the beginning of a new chapter! See you soon 💙 pic.twitter.com/m5x6bQJpAR
— Harry Kane (@HKane) February 14, 2018
With Spurs preparing for last night’s Champions League last-16 first leg against Juventus – in which Kane scored – the in-form forward was not able to react to yesterday’s news that Mason had been forced to retire.
He addressed that this morning by writing: “I’m so proud to have come through the system and played at the highest level with you @RyanMason.
“Your career was ended too early but it’s just the beginning of a new chapter! See you soon 💙.”
The Hull City midfielder has hung up his boots after medical advice that he should not resume his playing career after suffering a fractured skull in January 2017.