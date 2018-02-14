Harry Kane’s emotional message to former Spurs team-mate Ryan Mason

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has this morning posted an emotional message to his former team-mate Ryan Mason on Twitter.

I’m so proud to have come through the system and played at the highest level with you @RyanMason. Your career was ended too early but it’s just the beginning of a new chapter! See you soon 💙 pic.twitter.com/m5x6bQJpAR — Harry Kane (@HKane) February 14, 2018

With Spurs preparing for last night’s Champions League last-16 first leg against Juventus – in which Kane scored – the in-form forward was not able to react to yesterday’s news that Mason had been forced to retire.

The Hull City midfielder has hung up his boots after medical advice that he should not resume his playing career after suffering a fractured skull in January 2017.