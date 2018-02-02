Italy tipped to approach Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte

The Italian FA will approach Chelsea with a view to making Blues head coach Antonio Conte the next Italy coach, according to The Sun.

Conte, who has frequently clashed with the Stamford Bridge board since winning the title last season, and the Chelsea hierarchy will reportedly be offered a mutually convenient way for the former Juventus boss to leave the club with one year still to run on his contract.

The 48-year-old previously coached the Azzurri between 2014 and 2016, when he took charge of the Blues.

Italy FA vice-commissioner Alessandro Costacurta has confirmed that Conte is one of four or five candidates for the role and that he will fly to London this month to start interviews for the role.

He said: “Conte is in the line.

“I will fly to London in the next few days. We have to start interviews. We are not rushed for time, but we have to start moving and go talk with them as soon as possible.”

The Sun also reports that Italy Under-21 boss Luigi Di Biagio will be given the job on a temporary basis for the upcoming friendly.

With Italy having failed to qualify for this summer’s World Cup, there is no rush to make an appointment.