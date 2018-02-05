Jack Wilshere linked with Liverpool transfer

Liverpool will move to sign Jack Wilshere if the England international fails to agree a new contract at Arsenal, according to The Sun.

Wilshere, aged 26, is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to reach an agreement over an extension.

The Gunners have offered their academy product a new contract, but the deal is dependent on Wilshere agreeing to a cut in his £90,000-a-week wages.

Given the midfielder’s record of injury problems, the north Londoners are keen to reduce his basic salary and top up his earnings with bonuses for appearances and other performance-related achievemnts.

But Wilshere is so far yet to accept those terms.

Today’s report claims that Liverpool would be prepared to match Wilshere’s current salary if he joins them on a free transfer this summer. With no transfer fee to pay, the wages represent less of a gamble.

The Reds are reportedly targeting Wilshere as a possible replacement for their own contract rebel Emre Can.