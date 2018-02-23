Jamaal Lascelles linked with Chelsea transfer

Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles is a summer transfer target for Chelsea, according to the Evening Standard.

The Blues will reportedly seek to bolster their defensive options ahead of the 2018/19, and are keeping tabs on 24-year-old Lascelles.

Having bought Danny Drinkwater and Ross Barkley in the past two transfer windows, Chelsea are looking to add more British talent to their squad to help them meet homegrown player quotas.

The fact that centre-backs Gary Cahill and David Luiz are both the wrong side of 30 is cited as another factor in the champions’ interest in Lascelles.

The former England Under-21 international has been tipped for a senior call-up. He joined the Magpies from Nottingham Fores, where he came through the youth ranks, in 2014. He has since made 90 appearances, scored eight goals and been given the skipper’s armband.

Newcastle are keen to keep hold of Lascelles, who signed a new six-year contract last October. But the article suggests he could double his reported £50,000-a-week wages by moving to Stamford Bridge