Jan Oblak linked with Arsenal move

Arsenal could launch a summer bid for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, according to the Evening Standard.

The Gunners are tipped to sign a new keeper ahead of the 2018/19 campaign, with the report claiming that Colombia international David Ospina is almost certain to leave this summer, while Petr Cech’s position as Arsene Wenger’s no.1 is under threat following his shaky performances of late.

Slovenia international Oblak, aged 25, is touted as a potential target.

He came through the ranks at his homeland at Olimpija Ljubljana, joining Benfica in 2010 and moving on to Atletico in 2014.

He has since clocked up 136 appearances for the Spanish side and established himself as one of Europe’s top keepers.

But the report suggests that Arsenal’s hopes of attracting Oblak could rest on them securing Champions League football for next season, which currently looks unlikely.

A second year away from Europe’s top club competition might be unappealing for Oblak and would also impact on the Gunners’ spending power.