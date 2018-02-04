Joe Hart linked with Chelsea move

Chelsea will make a move to sign Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart if they lose Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid, according to The Sun on Sunday.

Hart is surplus to requirements at the Etihad Stadium under coach Pep Guardiola. He spent last season on loan at Italian side Torino and is currently playing for West Ham United, where his shaky form has seen him lose his place in David Moyes’ starting lineup.

Despite those difficulties, he is reportedly on the champions’ radar.

Courtois, aged 25, enters the final 12 months of his contract this summer and is yet to agree a new deal.

The Belgium international, who spent three seasons on loan at Atletico Madrid earlier in his career, is known to be fond of Madrid, and keen to return to the city at some stage.

Chelsea will have to give serious consideration to selling him at the end of the season if he has not still not signed a contract extension.

Hart, aged 30, is said to be of interest in the event that Courtois leaves.