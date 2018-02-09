Jose Mourinho confirms new contract for Luke Shaw

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that speculation that left-back Luke Shaw is in line for a new contract is accurate.

The Red Devils boss said he expected the England international to remain at Old Trafford for many seasons. He claimed that an extended deal is a natural consequence of Shaw’s renewed effort and him having shaken off the minor injuries that had been holding him back for some time.

He told his press conference this afternoon: “I know Shaw since Southampton. Know his potential and quality. Can he be the way I want my players to be during games and training week? He made a big effort.

“He has been, for a few months, free of minor injuries that can stop [a player’s] evolution and I’m really happy [with him]. The natural consequence is he will have his contract. I think he will be a Manchester United player for years.”

He has been, for a few months, free of minor injuries that can stop [a player’s] evolution and I’m really happy [with him]. I think he will be a Manchester United player for years.”

Shaw, aged 22, has been resurgent in recent weeks.

After being regularly and publicly criticised by Mourinho since the Portuguese coach took charge of United in 2016, he has fought his way back into his plans and now appears to have established himself as first-choice left-back.

The former Southampton player’s current deal at Old Trafford expires at the end of the season, but United have an option to extend it by a year until June 2019.

Mourinho’s comments suggest that a new long-term deal will be signed before Shaw gets that close to the end of his contract.