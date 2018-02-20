Jose Mourinho declares Man Utd quartet fit to face Sevilla

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has declared four of his injured players fit to face Sevilla in tomorrow’s Champions League last-16 first leg.

Right-back Antonio Valencia, midfielders Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera, and forward Marcus Rashford are all in contention to play against the Spanish side.

The quartet took part in training at Carrington today before the squad departed for Manchester airport to catch their flight to Spain. Mourinho confirmed that having played such a full part in the session, all four players were at his disposal for the Sevilla game.

He told his press conference this evening: “We opened the training session today and I open in a period where we normally don’t open.

“We normally do it in the warming up and the first simple drills of the training session. This time, we did it for quite a long time and in the last period so we could see players in a competitive situation.

“When a player is in that competitive situation, it’s because the players are normally ready and without problems, so you could see in that training some people that didn’t play against Huddersfield with problems – like Pogba, Valencia, Rashford and Herrera.”

Valencia, Pogba, Herrera and Rashford had all missed the FA Cup fifth round victory over Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium last weekend due to either injury or, in Pogba’s case, illness.

But United will be without defenders Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones, midfielders Marouane Fellaini and Daley Blind and striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.