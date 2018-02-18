Jose Mourinho holds crisis talks with Paul Pogba after Newcastle bust-up

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho held crisis talks with midfielder Paul Pogba last week after a row in the wake of the Premier League defeat at Newcastle United, according to reports in the Sun on Sunday the Mail on Sunday.

Mourinho reportedly arranged the clear-the-air talks after the bust-up with Pogba and team-mate Phil Jones in the dressing room at St James’ Park after last weekend’s 1-0 defeat.

He is said to have launched a furious attack on his two players over their performances against the Magpies.

Pogba reportedly spent an hour in Mourinho’s office at United’s Carrington training base in the week to discuss the row and his recent displays.

The France international was substituted at Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur, and dropped to the bench against Huddersfield, in United’s last three Premier League games.

He was a late withdrawal from the squad to face the Terriers in yesterday’s FA Cup tie due to illness.