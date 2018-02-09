Jose Mourinho rules three Man Utd players out of Newcastle game

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that he will be without free players for Sunday’s game against Newcastle United.

The Red Devils boss says Netherlands international Daley Blind is unavailable to face the Magpies.

The boss confirms that Daley Blind will also be unavailable for Sunday's clash with Newcastle.

Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back in training after his latest injury layoff, but Sunday’s match comes too soon for him and he too is ruled out.

And fellow long-term absentee Eric Bailly remains unavailable due to his injury.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back in first-team training but is not yet ready for a return to action, while Eric Bailly also remains unavailable. There are no fresh injury concerns.

Midfielder Maroune Fellaini was not mentioned by Mourinho, but is sidelined with the knee injury he sustained during the recent defeat at Tottenham Hotspur. He underwent surgery and is now going through a rehabiliation programme, which is expected to last for six weeks.

The good news for United is that they do not have any fresh injury worries since last weekend’s 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town at Old Trafford.

United travel to St James’ Park for a 2.15pm kick-off on Sunday afternoon.