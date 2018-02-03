Jose Mourinho tells Marouane Fellaini to shut up and sign the contract

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has tried to leverage Marouane Fellaini’s knee injury to convince the midfielder to sign a new contract at the club.

Fellaini sustained his injury during a seven-minute substitute appearance in the midweek defeat at Tottenham Hotspur.

He is now facing a spell on the sidelines with the end of his contract looming. The Belgium international is out of contract at the end of the season and has so far declined to put pen to paper on a new deal.

Mourinho, who has made it clear he is desperate to keep the former Everton star at the club, joked that Fellaini should now put pen to paper before the extent of the injury is fully known.

United’s medical team are yet to diagnose the nature of the injury and Mourinho claimed Fellaini is taking a gamble by not accepting the security of a new contract while it is on the table.

He told reporters at his press conference yesterday: “I told him yesterday: ‘Sign the contract and shut up.’

“I told him: ‘Don’t gamble too much. Sign the contract before you know the extent of the injury.’

“It is not an ACL, a complete rupture of any structure of the knee. But we need him, the Champions League is arriving [on 21 February] and lots of tough matches to play and probably we are going to lose him for a few weeks. Two, three, four or five, I cannot say at the moment.”