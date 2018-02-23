Jose Mourinho tells Paul Pogba to read the sign on his door in training ground row

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho told midfielder Paul Pogba to look at the sign on his door on the way out of his office, according to The Sun.

The Red Devils was reportedly keen to remind the France international who is the boss at United after furious training ground bust-up.

A heated meeting in Mourinho’s office at Carrington is said to have ended with the manager telling Pogba: “Have a look at the sign on the door on the way out.”

The club’s record signing had apparently raised concerns about his role in the team, as well as claiming to speak on behalf of the squad with regard to issues with Mourinho’s tactics.

But the Portuguese boss made it clear he would not be dictated to over tactics and accused the 24-year-old of going through the motions in recent weeks.

Pogba has been out of the United team for three of the last five games, and has been subbed in the two games he did start.

He called in sick on the morning of the Red Devils’ FA Cup win over Huddersfield Town last weekend.