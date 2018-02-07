Justin Kluivert responds to Man Utd transfer talk

Ajax youngster Justin Kluivert has given his reaction to speculation linking him with a summer move to Manchester United.

The 18-year-old winger is reportedly in negotiations with the Red Devils over a transfer to Old Trafford.

But he played down the rumours, which he claimed to know nothing about, and suggested joining United would not be a logical move for him.

He told Voetbol Inside: “There will always be rumours, but not all is true.

“I know as little as you guys do.”

Mourinho has known Kluivert since he was brought to Camp Nou as a child, when his dad Patrick was playing for Barcelona and Mourinho was on the coaching staff.

Speculation over a possible deal has also been heightened by a conversation between the pair at the end of last season’s Europa League final in Stockholm, when Mourinho’s United beat Kluivert’s Ajax 2-0.

BREKEND: Beelden incl. ondertiteling gelekt van het gesprek tussen Mourinho en Kluivert nét na de finale! 😱😱😱 #UELFinal #voetbalinside pic.twitter.com/mMF30UKmyM — Voetbal Inside (@VoetbalInside) May 25, 2017

The youngster says he is regularly asked about the conversation with Mourinho, in which the Portuguese coach is supposed to have said he wanted to sign Kluivert after he had spent one more season at Ajax, but insists that a future transfer was not discussed.

He added: “I get that question a lot of course, but he did not say anything like that in the last match against United.

“There are always rumours. We all know that. Manchester has never come into the picture and it also is not a logical move.”