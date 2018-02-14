Justin Kluivert suggests he could join Arsenal, Spurs, Chelsea or Man Utd

Ajax starlet Justin Kluivert has given the biggest hint yet that he is planning a move to the Premier League by naming the four clubs he can see himself playing for.

The Dutch winger, son of former Barcelona and Ajax striker Patrick, says he can picture himself playing for Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea or Manchester United.

He opened the door to a “nice offer” from one of the quartet of clubs.

Premier League leaders Manchester City, where pacy wingers are a key part of the system and Patrick’s former team-mate Pep Guardiola is in charge, might feel some what snubbed by the lack of a namecheck.

The 18-year-old told Dutch publication Helden: “England appeals to me: Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea or Manchester United are nice clubs where I can see myself playing in a few years.

“If you get a nice offer, you never know.”

Netherlands Under-21 international Kluivert, aged 18, has been linked with a summer move to United in recent weeks.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho has known the youngster since the Portuguese was on the backroom staff at Barca and Patrick was playing for the Catalan giants.