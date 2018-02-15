Juventus make approach for Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere

Juventus have made an enquiry for Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, according to the Daily Mirror.

The England international, aged 26, is out of contract this summer and yet to agree a new deal with the Gunners, who are thought to want their injury-hit academy product to accept a big drop in his salary in favour of a performance-related deal.

Serie A champions Juve have reportedly now made an approach to check on Wilshere’s situation.

With the player now into the final six months of his contract at the Emirates Stadium, he is free to talk to overseas clubs and sign a pre-contract agreement with any team outside England.

The report claims there have already been several firm offers from top European sides. Juve’s Serie A rivals AC Milan are among the other clubs said to be interested.

Wilshere has broken back into Arsene Wenger’s team in recent months having fallen well down the pecking order after a succession of injury layoffs. He has made 14 Premier League appearances so far this term.