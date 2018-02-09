Juventus star praises Harry Kane as most complete striker

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira has labelled Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane as the most complete striker in Europe.

Speaking ahead of the Italian champions’ Champions League last-16 clash with Spurs, the Germany international lavished praise on the England striker, who he had clearly been watching closely.

He told the BBC: “Harry Kane, for me, is maybe the most complete striker actually. You have also [Bayern Munich’s Robert] Lewandowski, we have [Gonzalo] Higuain, but he’s strong, he’s good with head, he’s fast, he’s good with the feet, he can score with one touch, he can dribble.

“For me, he’s an amazing player and he’s still young, so Tottenham is lucky to have him.”

Kane, aged 24, scored his 100th Premier League goal last weekend. He has six goals from his five appearances in the Champions League so far this season.