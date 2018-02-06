Liverpool announce signing of defender Anderson Arroyo

Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Colombia Under-20 international Anderson Arroyo.

The defender has joined the Reds from Colombian side Fortaleza CEIF. He has immediately moved to Spanish side Real Mallorca on an 18-month loan deal until the end of the 2018/19 season.

Left-back Arroyo, aged 18, had made 22 senior appearances over the past three season.

Liverpool revealed that the deal was struck during the January transfer window. It is presumably only being announced now because the Merseysiders were waiting for Arroyo’s visa situation to be cleared up. The long-term loan move to Spain would suggest he was unable to secure a UK work permit.

Arroyo’s new loan club Mallorca are currently top of the table in Segunda División B, Spanish football’s third tier.