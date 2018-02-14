Liverpool and Arsenal target Jack Butland denies asking for transfer

Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland has taken to Twitter to deny asking for a transfer away from the club.

The England international, aged 24, has been linked with a £40m move to Liverpool or Arsenal in recent weeks.

But the former Birmingham City keeper felt obliged to address rumours that he had informed the Potters that he wanted to leave the bet365 Stadium.

Butland wrote on Twitter: “Before this spreads any further, I haven’t told the club I want to leave.

“I’m focused on doing everything I can to keep the club in this division! Stop believing everything you read!”

Butland was responding to an article in the Daily Star, which had been reported on a Stoke fan page on Facebook.

The original article claimed the keeper had informed Stoke of his intention to seek a transfer at the end of the season.

The Potters are currently sitting 19th in the Premier League table and are two points adrift of safety.

They have picked up just one win in eight Premier League games. Butland has been a regular for the team this season under both Mark Hughes and new boss Paul Lambert.