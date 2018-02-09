Liverpool end Thomas Lemar interest

Liverpool have cooled their interest in Monaco winger Thomas Lemar, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The France winger will reportedly not be pursued by the Reds in the summer transfer window. He is not on a list of targets drawn up by the Anfield hierarchy.

Lemar, aged 22, has been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool or Premier League rivals Arsenal in each of the last two transfer windows, but a deal has not materialised.

Monaco were reluctant to sell last summer, having already offloaded the likes of Bernardo Silva, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Benjamin Mendy and Kylian Mbappe. In the January transfer window, the Ligue 1 champions stuck to their £90m asking price.

In the meantime, Lemar’s form has dipped from the lofty level he set last season, when he helped Monaco reach the Champions League semi-finals.

Liverpool have decided there is better value on offer elsewhere and are now intending to pursue other targets.