Liverpool knock Man Utd out of UEFA Youth League

Liverpool Under-19s have knocked their Manchester United counterparts out of the UEFA Youth League.

The Merseysiders, who are coached by club legend Steven Gerrard, recorded a 2-0 win over the Red Devils at Tranmere Rovers’ Prenton Park ground this afternoon in their last-16 tie.

An 11th minute goal from Ben Woodburn and a second in the 78th minute from substitute Rafael Camacho gave Liverpool victory.

They now progress to the quarter-finals, while United are out of the competition.

U19s: FT – Liverpool 2 #MUFC 0. Substitute Rafael Camacho's strike doubled the Merseysiders' lead and there was no way back for Nicky Butt's Reds, who bow out of the @UEFAYouthLeague. pic.twitter.com/C4zSZDNImJ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 21, 2018

The Red Devils had the highly-rated Angel Gomes, who has two first-team appearances to his name, Tahith Chong and Ethan Hamilton, who was on the bench for last weekend’s FA Cup fifth round win over Huddersfield Town, in their starting lineup.

Woodburn, who headed in the opener for Liverpool, has 10 senior appearances and one senior goal.

The Wales international and his team-mates await news of who they will face in the quarter-finals.

Barcelona, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Porto and Atletico Madrid are the other sides already through. They will be joined by the winners of the Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid and Chelsea vs Feyenoord ties.