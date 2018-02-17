Liverpool linked with Tottenham’s Victor Wanyama

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama is being tracked by Liverpool, according to the Daily Mail.

The Reds are monitoring the Kenya international’s situation at Spurs.

With Emre Can looking increasingly likely to join Juventus on a free transfer when his contract expires this summer, Jurgen Klopp is likely to need a new defensive midfielder before the 2018/19 season.

Wanyama, aged 26, has returned from the knee injury that kept him out of action since August, but has had limited opportunities.

The former Southampton and Celtic man has started the FA Cup ties against AFC Wimbledon and Newport County, but has mainly been used as a substitute.

During one of those cameo appearances, he scored against Liverpool with a long-range effort in the 2-2 draw at Anfield.

The Reds will be watching closely to see if head coach Mauricio Pochettino includes Wanyama more regularly between now and the end of the season.

Manchester United and Chelsea are also said to be keeping tabs on the situation.