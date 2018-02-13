Liverpool have confirmed their squad for tomorrow’s Champions League last-16 first leg against Porto.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has selected a 25-man travelling party for the trip to Portugal. He will have to whittle those 25 players down to a final 18-man matchday squad by tomorrow evening.

The reason for the larger than usual travelling party is because the Reds will stay on for a European training camp after the game rather than immediately return to Merseyside.

With Liverpool out of the FA Cup and not due to play again after the Porto match until the match with West Ham United on February 24, Klopp is taking the opportunity to hold some warm weather training.

German midfielder Emre Can makes the trip despite being suspended for the Porto game.

Right-back Joe Gomez, who has missed the Reds last two games due to injury, is also included.

Four goalkeepers, including Poland Under-17 international Kamil Grabara, are involved.

Liverpool squad to play Porto in full:

Karius, Mignolet, Ward, Grabara, Clyne, Van Dijk, Lovren, Gomez, Klavan, Moreno, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Wijnaldum, Milner, Henderson, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Can, Woodburn, Firmino, Salah, Mane, Ings, Solanke.