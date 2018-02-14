Liverpool target Alisson set for £80m release clause

Roma are hoping to deter Liverpool’s interest in goalkeeper Alisson by adding an €90m (£80m) release clause to his contract, according to Italian website Calcio Mercato.

The Brazil international was linked with the Reds during the January transfer.

Rome are now seeking to tie the 25-year-old down to a new long-term deal, which would include the buy-out clause, in order to see off interest from his suitors.

Alisson is also reported to be a target for Spanish giants Real Madrid, German champions Bayern Munich and big-spending French side Paris Saint-Germain.

The former Internacional keeper, who joined Roma in 2016, currently earns €1.5m-a-year at the Stadio Olimpico. the proposed new deal would see a sizeable increase in his salary.

A €90m buy-out clause would be the third most expensive in Serie A. Only Inter Milan’s Mauro Icardi and Torino’s Andrea Belotti have higher release fees in their deals.

Alisson was initially signed as a backup to Wojciech Szczesny, but has established himself as Roma’s first-choice keeper this season.