Liverpool targeting Leon Bailey signing

Liverpool have set their sights on Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The Reds have reportedly ended their long-standing interest in Monaco’s Thomas Lemar over the Ligue 1 side’s £90m asking price and a belief that the France international is planning to join Barcelona.

The Reds are now pursuing other targets ahead of the summer transfer window. Bailey, aged 20, is said to be among those alternative options.

The Jamaican starlet is one of the Bundesliga’s hottest young talents. He is being scouted regularly by Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham, so Liverpool will face stiff competition to sign him.

But Bailey is unlikely to come any cheaper than Lemar, with Leverkusen said to be planning to demand a £100m fee from his many suitors when the transfer window opens at the end of the season.

Their star man has scored 10 goals in 22 games so far this term.