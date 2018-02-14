Lucas Moura reacts to making his Spurs debut

Tottenham Hotspur’s new signing Lucas Moura has given his reaction to making his debut for the club.

The Brazilian winger has had to be patient since his deadline day arrival from Paris Saint-Germain last month, but he finally made his first Spurs appearance in last night’s Champions League game at Juventus.

Moura came on as an 89th-minute substitute for Erik Lamela in the last-16 first leg.

After the match, he took to social media to discuss his debut.

He wrote: “It’s an honour to wear this club’s jersey for the first time! 🙌🏽 #COYS #ThanksGOD.”