Malcom: Arsenal tipped to revisit transfer in summer

Arsenal could rekindle their interest in Bordeaux winger Malcom in the summer transfer window, according to the Evening Standard.

At one stage, the Gunners appeared close to signing the Brazilian youngster in the January transfer window and had held talks with the player’s representatives.

But the deal fell by the wayside, with Bordeaux reluctant to sell one of their star players mid-season and Arsenal signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan as part of the deal that took Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United.

Nonetheless, manager Arsene Wenger was full of praise for the 20-year-old, so a renewed effort to sign him in the next transfer window could be on the cards.

The former Brazil Under-20 and Under-23 international started his career at Corinthians. He moved to Bordeaux for an undisclosed fee in January 2016. He has clocked up 80 appearances and scored 18 goals for the French side over the past two years.

He was also linked with Arsenal’s north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur during the recent transfer window.