Man Utd in advanced talks to sign Justin Kluivert

Manchester United are in advanced talks to sign Ajax starlet Justin Kluivert, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The Red Devils are said to be in discussions about a deal to bring Kluivert, son of former Netherlands, Ajax and Barcelona striker Patrick, to Old Trafford in the summer.

United boss Jose Mourinho has known Justin since the youngster was brought to Barca matches as a boy. The Portuguese was on the Catalan giants’ backroom staff at the time.

He is now ready to make a move for the 18-year-old winger, with United ready to offer a deal of around £10m plus a host of performance-related add-ons for the Netherlands Under-21 international.

Kluivert is said to be excited about the prospect of a move to United. He made his Ajax debut as a 17-year-old last season and has since clocked up 41 first-team appearances and scored eight goals.

He has played most of his football to date as a left winger.