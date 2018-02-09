Man Utd blamed Donald Trump for £29.1m loss

Manchester United have blamed a £29.1m loss on US president Donald Trump, according to The Times.

The Red Devils released their latest financial results yesterday and reported their worst return since 2010.

United have put the biggest loss in eight years down to the US tax reforms imposed by Trump.

They have written off almost £49m due to the change in tax laws, which came into effect in December.

The £48.8m write-off resulted in the leading to an overall loss of £29m for the six months to December 31. They had made a profit of £18.7m in the same period in 2016.

Trump recently professed to be a friend of the Glazer family in an interview, but his tax policy has hit United’s owners in the pocket.

Mitigating against the losses, United officials claimed that the recent signing of Chilean star Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal, and his sizeable weekly wage, were evidence that the club’s finances are still in healthy shape.