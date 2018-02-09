Man Utd fan Christian Pulisic refuses to rule out transfer

Borussia Dortmund star Christian Pulisic has refused to rule out a move to Manchester United.

The USA international, aged 19, grew up supporting the Red Devils and admits he was a big fan of the club.

While he says he is currently focused on Dortmund, where he is under contract until June 2020, for now, he also praised the Premier League, said talk of interest from United was “cool” and hinted that a transfer could be on the cards in the future.

On his childhood support of United, he told ESPN: “Yeah, I was. I was definitely a big fan.

“Of course, right now I am under contract with Dortmund and I’m not looking around or doing anything like that so I’m very focused there. But, yeah, it’s cool to hear all this stuff!”

Quizzed on the prospect of a move to the Premier League, he added: “Of course, the Premier League is an unbelievable league.

“You never know in football what can happen, so right now, I’m focused with Dortmund, and yeah, that’s that.”

A photo has circulated on social media showing Pennsylvania native Pulisic wearing a United replica kit, holding a United branded ball and standing in front of a giant United crest as a child.

He joined Dortmund as a 16-year-old in February 2015, but he has previous experience of playing in England. Pulisic turned out for the Brackley Town youth team while living in the UK for a year as a seven-year-old.