Man Utd fans hit back at Jose Mourinho over atmosphere complaints

Manchester United fans have responded to manager Jose Mourinho’s criticism of the lack of atmosphere at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils boss took aim at the club’s supporters in his post-match comments after the 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town last weekend.

The Manchester United Supporters’ Trust has now addressed Mourinho’s claims in a statement. Noting that it is not the first time their manager has taken aim at them over a perceived lack of vocal support, MUST suggested the problem was affecting all football grounds and was not unique to United.

A statement released by the trust indicated that it had held meetings with United’s board to discuss ways in which the atmosphere at Old Trafford can be improved.

It read: “We note our Manager’s further comments regarding the poor atmosphere within Old Trafford following the Huddersfield home game.

“The decline in atmosphere is by no means limited to Old Trafford. It’s an issue affecting clubs throughout the country. And it’s certainly not an issue specific to Manchester United supporters – our away support is widely acknowledged, by fair minded fans, as the best in the country.

“We believe that atmosphere is primarily dependent on the perceived relationship between fans and club – including the degree of supporter ownership and engagement. In the absence of any imminent changes in the former we therefore concentrate on other areas where we can have an impact in the short to medium term.

“To that end, last week we met with Directors (both Board and Venue) to explore what can be done. We will be reporting on that meeting in the coming days. These were the items on the agenda:

ATMOSPHERE

CAPACITY EXPANSION

RECLAIM THE STRETFORD END

SEAT RELOCATIONS

SAFE STANDING

EXPANDING YOUTH SUPPORT

TICKET PRICING

SUPPORTER FACILITIES IN THE STADIUM.”

After the victory over the Terriers, Mourinho suggested that Portsmouth’s Fratton Park stadium had a better atmosphere than Old Trafford.

He told reporters: “No, it’s not Portsmouth. I remember Portsmouth when they were in the Premier League, such a small stadium, the atmosphere was absolutely incredible.

“In here the atmosphere is a bit quiet and it is not very, very enthusiastic.”

Mourinho, who recently signed a new contract that ties him to United until 2020, last took aim at the club’s supporters last October.