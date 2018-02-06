Man Utd keeper David De Gea ready to demand £375,000-a-week deal

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea will demand a £375,000-a-week salary in order to commit to a new contract at the club, according to The Sun.

The Spain international, who is thought to be a transfer target for hometown club Real Madrid, is upping his wage demands in the wake of United’s decision to offer a bumper deal to new signing Alexis Sanchez.

Chile international Sanchez, aged 27, is reportedly now the highest paid player in the Premier League after putting pen to paper on a £505,000-a-week contract when he joined from Arsenal last month.

De Gea, who is currently paid £210,000-a-week, was originally seeking parity with team-mate Paul Pogba and an offer of £300,000-a-week.

But he is said to be adding an additional £75,000-a-week to his demands.

The 27-year-old’s contract is due to expire at the end of next season. But United have an option to extend the deal by a year until June 2020 and are highly likely to do so.