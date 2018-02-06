Man Utd and Liverpool vying to sign Christian Pulisic

Borussia Dortmund star Christian Pulisic is a target for Manchester United and Liverpool, according to German newspaper Bild.

But the Premier League rivals face competition from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, who are also said to be keen on the USA international. The Bavarians are lining up the youngster to replace Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, both aged 34, who are expected to leave the Allianz Arena at the end of the current season.

Pulisic, aged 19, joined Dortmund as a 16-year-old in February 2015. He made his first-team debut a year later and has since made 81 first-team appearances, scoring 11 goals.

He is under contract until June 2020 – and Dortmund’s general manager Michael Zorc is reportedly keen to ensure he stays at the club until the end of that deal. And Dortmund are particularly keen to keep Pulisic on their books ahead of a pre-season tour of his homeland this summer.

The article claims Pulisic would command a fee of €45m (£40m).