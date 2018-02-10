Man Utd and Man City tracking Harry Maguire

Leicester City defender Harry Maguire is a summer transfer target for Manchester United and Manchester City, according to the Daily Mirror.

The England international is reportedly being tracked by both Manchester clubs ahead of the 2018/19 season.

Maguire, aged 24, joined the Foxes from Hull City in a £17m deal last summer. He signed a five-year contract that runs until June 2022.

But the report claims Maguire’s impressive performances for Claude Puel’s side have seen his value rocket to around £50m.

The 6ft 4in centre-back started his career at hometown club Sheffield United. He joined the Tigers in 2014.

Having gone head-to-head for the signing of Alexis Sanchez last month, United and City are set to battle for another signing.

Pep Guardiola’s side reportedly retain their interest in Maguire despite the £57m capture of Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao in January.

Leicester are lined with a move for Brighton’s Lewis Dunk as a replacement for Maguire.