Man Utd monitoring Toby Alderweireld’s situation at Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Toby Alderweireld is a transfer target for Manchester United, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The Red Devils are reportedly monitoring the Belgium international’s situation.

Alderweireld, aged 28, is into the final 18 months of his contract with Spurs. The north Londoners have an option to extend his deal by a further year until June 2020, but a £25m release clause comes into effect at the same time.

United are said to be keeping tabs on his situation as they consider another central defensive signing.

But they would face fierce competition from many of Europe’s top club.

Alderweireld, who joined Spurs from Atletico Madrid for just £11.5m in 2015, has held talks over a new deal with his current club. But he has so far stalled over signing.

His omission from the squads to face Arsenal and Juventus in recent days has increased speculation of his future.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino claimed Alderweireld, who had declared himself fit, was not yet ready for games of that magnitude having recently returned from a three-month hamstring layoff.