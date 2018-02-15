Man Utd offer for Samuel Umtiti complicating Barcelona deal

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti is demanding the club match a €6m salary offer from Manchester United, according to Spanish newspaper Sport.

The Red Devils reportedly approached the France international last month to sound him out over a transfer. They were apparently ready to meet the €60m buy-out clause in his contract if they could convince him to make the switch to Old Trafford.

Umtiti, aged 24, declined the big-money offer and opted to stay at Camp Nou.

The situation has prompted contract renewal talks with Barca. The Catalan giants are keen to tie him down to a new deal – with a higher release fee – before the summer transfer window opens.

But negotiations have been complicated by United’s offer, with the centre-back’s representatives pressing for his current club to match the €6m-a-year deal he had on the table in January.

Umtiti’s current deal runs until June 2021. He is said to be keen to sign a new five-year contract that would tie him to Barca until June 2023.