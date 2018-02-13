Man Utd to sell Phil Jones and Chris Smalling this summer

Manchester United will sell defenders Phil Jones and Chris Smalling this sumner, according to the Daily Mirror.

Manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly planning an overhaul of his defence ahead of the 2018/19 campaign. That will include offloading the two England internationals.

The Portuguese boss is keen to add at least one new centre-back in the next transfer window, with Leicester City’s Harry Maguire and Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane both touted as targets.

Mourinho is said to have had doubts over the pair even before their display in the defeat to Newcastle United last weekend. The long-term absence of his top centre-back Eric Bailly has encouraged him to bolster his options.

Smalling, aged 28, who joined United from Fulham in January 2010, is said to be most likely to leave Old Trafford, with Jones’ position also under threat if Mourinho can secure two signings.

The 25-year-old joined the Red Devils from Blackburn Rovers for a £16.5m fee in June 2011.

Both players are under contract until June 2019.